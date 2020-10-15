FLORENCE — Richard Byrd Tranum Sr. died October 12, 2020. A memorial service will be held on Friday at noon at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. You’re invited to leave online condolences at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com.

