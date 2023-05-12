F.5.12.23 Richard Sheridan.jpg
SHEFFIELD — Richard C. Sheridan, 93, of Sheffield, passed away Monday, May 8, 2023. Visitation will be Sunday, May 14, from 1:30 – 3:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, with the service at 3:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Chad Holder will officiate the service. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield with military honors by the American Legion Post 31.

