SHEFFIELD — Richard C. Sheridan, 93, died May 8, 2023. Visitation will be Sunday from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home in Tuscumbia. Funeral will follow at 3 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with burial in Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences for the family.

