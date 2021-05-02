RUSSELLVILLE — Richard Clayborn Gandy, age 75, of Russellville, AL passed away on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at Helen Keller Hospital in Sheffield, AL.
Richard, also known as “Pete” or “R.C.” was born on Saturday, June 02, 1945 in Leighton, Alabama to W.C. & Lassie (King) Gandy. When grown, he moved to Indiana where he worked and raised his family. He worked for 30 years as a millwright at Bethlehem Steel. He also owned several businesses over the years including Gandy’s Cement Work, Gandy’s Landscaping & Cement Works, Gandy’s Landscaping & Lawn Irrigation, and Gandy’s Landscaping & Topsoil. In 2000, he owned Cellular Site Construction and worked all over the Midwest on cell tower construction. He finally retired and moved to Alabama to have a hobby farm, “Liberty Farm”.
One of the things he loved the most was making people happy, and he did so by developing “Happy Acres”. This was the home to many parties, family get-togethers, graduation parties, Bible Story festivals, and even weddings. Everyone always enjoyed their times at Happy Acres, and especially loved the water slide and the bullet train that he built. He was a dedicated member of Quinn Memorial Church of Christ in Spruce Pine. Prior to that, he was an active member of Portage Church of Christ in Portage, Indiana for over 43 years. He was a caregiver to so many people over the years. He leaves behind so many wonderful memories and such a legacy to live by.
He was preceded in death by his parents, W.C. & Lassie Gandy; sister, Brenda Hill; and best friend, Jim Sink.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 56 years, Carolyn Diana Gandy; children, Denise (Mark) Price of Chesterton, IN, Dwayne (Shelley) Gandy of Altamonte Springs, FL, and Beth Gandy of Ocoee, FL; grandchildren, Mavric (Abigail) Price, Shelby Price, Lauren, Drew, AnnMarie, and Peyton Gandy; great-grandchildren, Maddox and Emersyn Price, soon to arrive, Griffin Price; brothers, Harvey Gandy, Jerry (Joyce) Gandy; sisters, Sue Hallmark, Bernice Riggs, Raye (W.H.) Ritchie, Dorthy Hatton, Louise Vandiver, Barbara Hagood, Faye (Cel) Perez, Mattie (Jerry) Whitworth, all of Alabama; and a host of nieces & nephews.
The pallbearers will be Mavric Price, Mark Price, Harlan Hallmark, Aubrey Gandy, Marty Vandiver, and Bryan Vandiver.
The visitation will be 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. Monday, May 3, 2021 at Spry Memorial Chapel, with the funeral following at 3:00 p.m. in the chapel. Officiating will be Bro. Dwayne Gandy and Bro. Lonnie Oldag. Burial will be at Tharptown Cemetery.
