IUKA, MISSISSIPPI — Richard D. Spears, 69, died August 20, 2020. Funeral services will be Sunday at 6 p.m. at his residence with visitation one hour prior to the service. Entombment will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery Mausoleum. Memorials may be made to Tishomingo County Foster Rescue, P.O. Box 444, Iuka, MS 38852. An online guestbook can be accessed at www.cutshallfuneralhome.com.

