WATERLOO — Richard Dale Benson, 64, of Waterloo, passed away February 4, 2022. Visitation will be today from 12 until 2 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights. The funeral service will follow in the chapel with Wayne Wood officiating. Interment will be at Wesley Chapel.
Dale was preceded in death by his father, Richard Lowell Benson.
Dale is survived by his mother, Jeanette Benson; sisters, Anne Sharp (Wayne), Patsy Stricklin, Becky Thompson, and Beverly Haddock (Bubba).
Dale was a loving son, brother, uncle, and great-uncle. He enjoyed watching the Braves, fishing, hunting, cookouts, playing sports, and shooting pool. He was loved by everyone that knew him and will be greatly missed on the Branch. The family would like to thank everyone for the calls, texts, and visits. Special thanks to his sister Anne Sharp for the help while he was sick.
Pallbearers will be Shane Thompson, Allen Mcfall, Wayne Sharp, Faron Faires, Guy Rickard, and Keith Lovelace.
