ST. JOSEPH, TENN. — Richard David Fisher, 73, died August 22, 2020. Visitation is Sunday, noon to 2 p.m. service time, at Loretto Memorial Chapel with burial to follow in Hollis Cemetery. Mr. Fisher was an heavy equipment operator.

