FLORENCE — Richard David Hollis, 89 of Florence, passed away Thursday, January 7, 2021 at Lauderdale Christian Nursing Home. Mr. Hollis served in the U.S. Army and was a veteran of the Korean War. He married Betty Thomasy in 1952. He became an Industrial Engineer and founded his company, Hollis Manufacturing Service in Irvine, California. They have two sons, David and Stephen Hollis. Their father was very proud of his sons’ achievements.
Richard and Betty retired and moved to Florence, AL in 1993.
A celebration of Mr. Hollis’s life will be held Saturday, January 16, 2021 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church with Military Honors at 1:30 p.m., at 201 Cloyd Blvd. in Florence with Brandon Scroggins presiding.
He survived by his wife, Ruth E. “Betty;” and sons, Dr. David Hollis (Rose) and Stephen Hollis (Linda); grandson, Sean Hollis (Melissa); granddaughters, Heather Hollis Simmerer (James) and Whitney Savage (Chris); great-granddaughter, Avery Savage; and great-grandson, James Savage.
Special thanks to the staff of Green Oaks Inn and Lauderdale Christian Nursing Home.
Greenview Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
