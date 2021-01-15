FLORENCE — Richard David Hollis, 89, died January 7, 2021. A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday at 1:30 p.m. at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 201 Cloyd Blvd., Florence. Burial will follow in Greenview Memorial Park in the Garden of Valor with Military Honors. Richard and Betty retired and moved to Florence in 1993. Greeview Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

