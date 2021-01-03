FLORENCE — Richard “Earl” Davis, 96 of Florence, departed this life on January 1, 2021. He joins his beloved wife Dorothy and infant son George Richard, both of whom preceded him in death.
Earl was born in Big Sandy, TN on December 9, 1924. He was the only child of Willie H. (Buddy) Davis and Pauline Clements Davis. Earl, a Veteran of Foreign Wars, served in the U. S. Army during World War II in the Pacific Theater.
After the war, Earl married Dorothy Palmer. They were happily married for 58 years until her passing in 2005. He was a master mechanic and welder and retired as foreman of the TVA Service Shop in Muscle Shoals. Earl is survived by his daughter, Paula Davis (David Gray); sons, Michael Davis (Daryl Williams) and Wallace Davis (Keith Burbank); grandson, James T. Davis; and loving nieces and nephews.
Earl served as Trustee from 1969 - 2017, Deacon for 50 plus years, Deacon Emeritus, and head usher for 20 plus years at Cliff Haven Church of God of Prophecy.
Dad, we miss you. Our only comfort is knowing that you are at peace. In addition to your kids, you were a father figure to so many, all of whom will miss “Poppie”. You have always been our biggest supporter, quick with a word of encouragement, praise, and advice. Your quiet way of listening was a gift. You had a way of making each of us feel that you were our best friend.
Your faith was strong until the end. We love you.
The family would like to extend a special word of thanks to the staff at Mitchell Hollingsworth for all their loving care.
Due to covid-19 no service will be held at this time.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
