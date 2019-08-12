Richard Douthit Smith, 71, of Tuscumbia, died Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. He served our country as a US Army veteran in the Vietnam War and was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Florence.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019 from 10-11:00 a.m. at Elkins Funeral Home, Florence. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with the Rev Dale Cohen officiating. Interment will be in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Carter Milton Smith and Juanita Douthit Smith.
Survivors include his wife, Cathy Smith, children, Emily Smith Fish (Jim), Shelley Smith Faulkner (Stan), and Brandi Ellard; grandchildren, Emma, Jay, and Kate Faulkner, Anna Catherine and Carter Fish; brothers, Stanley Smith and Carter Randall Smith (Cindy); nieces and nephews, Stephanie Smith Rushing, Kimberly Smith Scully, Brian Smith and Katie Bird.
Pallbearers will be Jay Faulkner, Jim Fish, Stan Faulkner, Adam Rushing, Jimmy Wayne Mitchell, Brian Smith and Paul Pounders.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the CCU and Palliative care nurses and staff at North Alabama Medical Center.
