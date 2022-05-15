TUSCUMBIA — Richard Gregory Eaton, 56, died Friday, May 8, 2022. Arrangements will be announced by Morrison Funeral Home Tuscumbia.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.