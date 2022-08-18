GULFPORT, MISSISSIPPI — Richard Edward Enlow, Jr., 85, Gulfport, MS, passed away on Thursday, August 11, 2022. Visitation will be Saturday, August 20, from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield.
Richard was a veteran of the US Army, the Army National Guard Reserves, and the Air Force Reserves. He was an electrician by trade. Richard enjoyed being a police officer in New Orleans and a Harrison County Sheriff’s Deputy. He was preceded in death by his parents, Eddie and Jeppie Enlow; brother, William; and sister, Pat.
Richard is survived by his wife, Alecia Enlow; children, Randy, Rod, Veronica, Ricky, Forrest Dean, Samantha, Erica, Ryan, and Shelby; sister, Becky; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and his little buddy, Mitchell.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Special thanks go to his best friend, Steve, for all the help that he gave.
