TUSCUMBIA — Richard Ellsworth Wistrand, age 83, of Tuscumbia, died Tuesday, October 29, 2019. The visitation will be Monday, November 4, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., at Our Lady of the Shoals Catholic Church. The Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m., with Father Michael Adams celebrating. Interment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery.
Mr. Wistrand was born in Portland, Oregon, on April 28, 1936. He was a graduate of the Colorado School of Mines. Mr. Wistrand was a metallurgical engineer and worked in the aerospace industry for 51 years, in which he was awarded a patent. A twenty-year member of Our Lady of the Shoals Catholic Church, he was also a member of the Knights of Columbus. In addition to his parents, Mr. Wistrand was preceded in death by his wife, JoAnn Beck Wistrand.
Survivors include his children, Eric Wistrand (Myrna) and Kerry Faur; stepchildren, Leigh Ann Roberts (Brian) and John Beck (Karin); and grandchildren, Mackenzie Roberts, Madeline Roberts, Andrew Beck, Joshua Beck, Kasey Faur, A.J. Faur, and Jake Wistrand.
The Knights of Columbus will serve as pallbearers.
An online guest registry is available at www.morrisonfuneralhomes.com.
Commented