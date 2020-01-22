FLORENCE — Richard Emmett Moss, 91, retired businessman and civic leader, died Monday, January 20, 2020. Visitation will be tonight from 5 to 7 at Wilson & Knight Funeral Home in Greenwood, MS. Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Friday, January 24, 2020 at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens in Florence, AL.
Mr. Moss was born June 17, 1928 in Columbus, GA. Immediately after graduating from Jordan High School, he entered the U.S. Army and served in the army of occupation in Japan. He was honorably discharged as a Sergeant. Receiving a U.S. Army Reserve officer commission, he served in an active and reserve status until 1981, retiring as a Colonel. He was a member of American Legion Post 29 in Greenwood. He graduated from the University of Alabama in 1952 with a BS Degree. He obtained an MBA Degree from the University of North Alabama. While a student at the University of Alabama, he met and married a fellow student, Jean Hayes, on January 6, 1951. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jean. They were married 60 years. He was a cheerleader during the 1949 and 1950 football seasons. His military education included the Career Infantry Officer School, Command and General Staff College and the U.S. Army War College.
During his business career, Moss was owner of Moss Supply Co., Inc. of Florence, AL. The businesses were sold in 1988, and retirement followed. Through the years, he was active in many Alabama and national areas of educational and community life. He was a board member and vice-chairman of the Muscle Shoals Mental Health Association. During this time funds were acquired to construct the Riverbend Center for Mental Health. He was the co-chairman of the United Fund, Lauderdale County, Board member and Chairman twice for the Florence City Board of Education, president of the Alabama Association of School Boards, Board of directors of the National School Boards Association, Board of Trustees of the University of North Alabama, Past president of the Florence Kiwanis Club and the Florence Rotary Club where he was a Paul Harris Fellow, Past President of the Florence Chamber of Commerce, Chairman of the Florence-Lauderdale Republican Party, and Charter member and board member of Turtle Point Yacht and Country Club. After selling his business, he taught at Athens State College, Muscle Shoals Technical College and Mississippi Valley State University.
He is survived by his daughter, Kimberly and her husband, Craig Brown of Greenwood, MS; three grandchildren, Richard Brown and wife, Amy of Greenwood, MS, Hamilton Brown and wife, Lindsay of Cleveland, MS, and Mary Hayes Luger and husband, Stefan of Dallas, TX; and three great-grandchildren, Mary Landry Brown, Ann Morgan Brown and Moss Brown.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pillow Academy, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or to donor’s choice.
Wilson and Knight Funeral Home is in charge. An online guestbook may be signed at www.wilsonandknight.com.
