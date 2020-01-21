PHIL CAMPBELL — Richard Howard Hasheider, 85, Phil Campbell, Alabama passed away Monday, January 20, 2020 at his residence.
He was a native of Illinois, but had lived most of his life in Franklin County. He was a member of Spruce Pine Church of Christ where he served as Elder.
Survivors include his wife, Barbara Hasheider; children, Connie Hasheider (Mike) Gilley, Michael Howard (Christy) Hasheider, Sandy Hasheider (David) Armstrong; grandchildren, Julie Wells, Bryant Hasheider, John Tyler Gilley, Sam Armstrong, Jake Armstrong; and great-grandchildren, Brodie Wells, Brooks Wells.
He was preceded in death by parents, Hugo and Martha Heien Hasheider; brother, Ralph Hasheider; sister, Berenice Frerich.
A memorial service will be Thursday, January 23, 2020, 6:00 p.m. at Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville with Joel Phillips officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service from 5:00 p.m. until time of service.
Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, is directing.
