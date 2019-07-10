FLORENCE — Richard Hasson Smith, 42, of Florence, passed away July 06, 2019 at North Alabama Medical Center. He was a 1995 graduate of Bradshaw High School, was awarded the AC Curry award as Best Lineman in the area by Quad-Cities Quarterback Club, selected as a member of Bradshaw’s All-time football team by the TimesDaily, and was selected to the All-State football team by the Birmingham News. He was a member of Sigma Nu fraternity, and a 2000 graduate of Samford University where he lettered in football four years. He enjoyed boating, fishing, music, sports, and spending time with his family. Richard was a lifelong Auburn fan.
Visitation will be Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 10 a.m. to noon at Greenview Funeral Home with the funeral service following. Officiating will be Dale Cohen and Kevin Johnson. Burial will be in Greenview Memorial Park.
Mr. Smith was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Charles Smith; grandparents, Louie and Dorothy Smith, and Robert and Mary Stringfellow.
He is survived by his wife, Kirstie Little Smith; mother, Brenda Stringfellow Smith; father, Richard C. Smith (Paula); sons, Brandon, Trent and Ben Coggins; and daughter, Abigayle Smith.
Friends will serve as pallbearers.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
