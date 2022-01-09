MUSCLE SHOALS — Richard “Chigger” Gene Isbell passed away January 6, 2022. He was a loving son, brother, father, and friend. There will be a visitation 12:00-2:00 p.m. on Monday, January 10, with the service at 2:00 p.m., Morrisons Funeral Home in Tuscumbia. In lieu of flowers the family is asking donations to be made to St Jude.
Pallbearers will be Todd Isbell, Shane Isbell, Mike Rea, Carl Smith, Carter Cameron, and Gerald Choat. Honorary pallbearer is Larry Highfield.
