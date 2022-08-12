TUSCUMBIA — Richard Isiah Ricks, 90, was born on May 2, 1932, to the late Lucious and Hattie Bell Ricks in Tuscumbia, Alabama. He departed this life peacefully on August 8, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. At an early age, he confessed a hope in Christ, and became faithful and diligent in his Christian duties which led him to becoming an active member and Deacon of St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church in Tuscumbia, Alabama. Richard was also a layman. Richard was born in Osceola, AR, for many years, but he raised his 13 children in Tuscumbia and later relocated to Muscle Shoals, while providing for his children. He served in the United States Army on the front lines in the Korean War. He was promoted to Staff Sergeant after three short years due to the hard work and dedication demonstrated in combat. He retired with Reynolds Alloys after 43 years and later worked with Enterprise of Muscle Shoals for 10 years.
He has a devoted wife, Bertha Lee Ricks, whom he has been married to for over 35 years. He was preceded in death by his two sons, Ronnie Ricks and O’neal Ricks; one daughter, Abigail Hooks; grandson, Lorenzo Lile; five sisters, Mariah Garner, Vernita Softley, Sylvia Speed, Earnestine Williams, Lucille Thomas; four brothers, Jake Ricks, Johnny Ricks, Cooper Ricks, and Theodore Ricks.
He leaves to cherish his memory his children, Vernita Standard, Richard Ricks Jr. (Teresa), Kenny Ricks, Wayne Ricks, Charlotte Liles, Janice McCray, Thade Weeden (Sharonda), Annette Scott (Joseph), Clarence Burgess, Sharon Burgess, Chiquita Ricks. He has 36 grandchildren, 50 great-grandchildren, and 8 great-great-grandchildren.
Public viewing will be 12 to 8 p.m. Monday, August 15 at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation with the family will be 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, August 15. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, August 16 at 1 p.m. at First Missionary Baptist Church, Tuscumbia. Mr. Ricks will lie in the sanctuary one hour prior to the funeral service. Interment will follow in Shoals Memorial Gardens, Tuscumbia. Compassionate and proficient preparation presented by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home.
