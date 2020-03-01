NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE — Barr, Richard J., age 87, of Nashville, Tennessee passed away on February 26, 2020.
Born in New Orleans, Louisiana on February 18, 1933. He was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Jennie (Bunny) Strock Barr; parents, Luther L. Barr and Irma Zahnd Barr; and brother, Luther L. Barr, Jr.
He is survived by sister, Louise B. Patty; nieces, Sandra Costner, Marlene Hodge (Maryville, Tennessee) and Lori Barr (Austin, Texas); and friend, Jo Ann Brooks.
He enlisted in the Air Force on July 10, 1951 and retired on April 30, 1973. He went to work for the U.S. Postal Service, Nashville, Tennessee on January 21, 1974 and retired on August 2, 2002.
There will not be a funeral or memorial service. The body will be cremated and the ashes will be placed in the crypt next to the crypt of his wife. Arrangements by Woodlawn-Roesch-Patton Funeral Home, 660 Thompson Lane.
