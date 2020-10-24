HALEYVILE — Richard John Cousino, 79, died October 22, 2020. Visitation will be 1 to 2 p.m. today at Pinkard Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Fairview Cemetery.

