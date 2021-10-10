HALEYVILLE — Richard Anthony “Andy” Jordan, 48, died October 8, 2021. Visitation will be Monday, October 11, 2021 from 11 a.m. to noon at Pinkard Funeral Home-Haleyville, AL. The service will be held Monday, October 11, 2021 at Noon, at Pinkard Funeral Home - Haleyville, AL. The burial will be in Winston Memorial Cemetery.

