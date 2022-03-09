FLORENCE — Richard Joseph Fletcher, Sr., 80, passed away March 5, 2022, at North Alabama Medical Center. He was a U.S. Army veteran.
A memorial service will be planned at a later date.
Richard was preceded in death by his sister, Patricia Hartzell; brother-in-law, Bob Hartzell; and nephew, Freeland “Bub” Miller.
He is survived by his wife, Anita Corkren Fletcher; son, Richard Joseph Fletcher, Jr. (Cayla); daughters, Jennifer Phillips (Chris) and Heather Inman, all of Florence; brother, Stephen Fletcher of Florida; sister, Susan Cadogan of Florida; grandchildren, Jack Inman, Sam Hopson, Harley Phillips, and Henley Phillips; great-grandchild, Hazel Phillips. He had several nieces and nephews in Alabama, Florida, and West Virginia.
Richard served over 14 years in the United States Army. He served two tours in Vietnam and received several medals, campaigns and bars including: National Defense Medal, Good Conduct Medal w/12 Bronze Service Stars, Six Overseas Bars and Four Service Bars.
Nothing made Richard happier than spending time with his family and friends. He had a heart as big as life and would give the shirt off his back if needed. He will be missed by all that had the pleasure of knowing him.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations by made to The Wounded Warrior Project or any Veteran organization in memory of Richard.
