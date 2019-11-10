FLORENCE — Richard L. Duncan, 98, passed away on November 8, 2019 at his residence. He was retired from Ford Motor Company as an engineer, a member of Central Heights United Methodist Church and a United States Navy Veteran.
Visitation will be Monday November 11, 2019 at Greenview Funeral Home from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., funeral service to follow in Greenview Memorial Chapel, officiating will be Dr. John Yeates. Burial will follow with Military Honors in Greenview Memorial Park.
He was preceded in death his wife, Evelyn Kelley Duncan; his parents, Harry and Mildred Bozell Duncan; daughter, Amber Rose Gresham; brother, Harry Duncan Jr.; and a sister, Marilyn Spires.
He is survived by his sons, Tyron Duncan, Murfreesboro, TN and Jonathan Duncan, Florence, AL; sister, Joan Farmer, Sullivan, IN; grandchildren, Allison Duncan Bibb, Warrior, AL, Zack Duncan, Murfreesboro, TN, George Lee Carter, Florence, AL, and Cade Gresham, Florence, AL; great grandchildren, Jaden Carter, Gresham Carter, Amberlee Carter and Kinley Gresham Jr.; and sister, Marilyn Spires.
Pallbearers will be Jonathan Duncan, Tyron Duncan, Derrick Bibb, Allison Duncan Bibb, Jaden Cater and Gresham Carter.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
