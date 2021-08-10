LEXINGTON — Richard L. McDonald, 72, died August 8, 2021. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Rogersville Funeral Home. Funeral will be Thursday at 11 a.m. in the chapel. Burial will follow in Pleasant Valley Church of Christ Cemetery. Visit rogersvillefh.com to share memories with the McDonald family.

