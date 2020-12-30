TOWN CREEK — Richard Louis Suski Sr., 80, died December 27, 2020. Visitation will be Thursday from 1 to 3 p.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home. Funeral will follow immediately in the chapel with burial in Moulton Memory Gardens. Richard was the husband of Joan Elaine Suski.

