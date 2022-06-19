TUSCUMBIA — Richard Eugene Meadows, 41, passed away on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Visitation was Saturday, June 18 from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church Colbert Heights. The funeral service immediately followed at the church with Seth Hood officiating. He was laid to rest in Shoals Memorial Gardens.
Richard was a native and lifelong resident of Tuscumbia and a member of First Baptist Church Colbert Heights. He graduated from Deshler High School in 1998 and was a member of the Colbert Heights Volunteer Fire Department. Richard was a paramedic with Keller EMS and Lawrence County EMS. He was preceded in death by his parents, Larry and Sarah Meadows; and grandparents, W. J. and Rosa Osborn, and Samuel and Katherine Meadows.
Richard is survived by his wife, Heather Ayers Meadows; children, Isabella Tubbs (Tyler), Austin Meadows, Aubree Jane Meadows, Haygen Lindblom, and Levi Lindblom; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Pallbearers will be John James, Brandon George, Noah Daugherty, Chris Espy, Matthew Seahorn, and Easton Evans. Honorary pallbearers will be Austin Meadows, Tyler Tubbs, Bruce Carson, and Buford “Bret” Kelley.
