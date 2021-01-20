COLLINWOOD, TENNESSEE — Richard Neal Daniels, 67, Collinwood, TN, was born in Florence, AL, November 4, 1953 to the late Johnny (Penny) and Willa Ruth Brewer Daniels. He married Teresa Thompson, May 27, 1973. Mr. Daniels, a road machinist with TVA Contractors, was a member of Machinist Local #65. He departed this life, Sunday, January 10, 2021 at Maury Regional Medical Center, Columbia, TN.
Richard is survived by his wife, Teresa Thompson Daniels, son, Heath Daniels, wife, Jessica, brother, Robert Wade (Penny) Daniels, wife, Sheila, all of Collinwood, TN; sister, Lisa Farmer, husband, Anthony, Smyrna, TN.
Funeral services were on Sunday, January 17, 2021 at 3 p.m. at First Baptist Church, Collinwood, TN with Darrin English officiating. Burial was in Memorial Gardens, Collinwood, TN with Shackelford Funeral Directors, Wayne County assisting the family.
Commented