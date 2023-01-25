F.1.25.23 Richard Taylor.jpg

FLORENCE — Richard Neale Taylor, Sr., age 96, passed away early Monday, January 23, 2023. Visitation will be Saturday, January 28, at Greenview Funeral Home, from 11 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. The funeral will be at 2:00. John Henry and Perry Taylor will be officiating assisted by other family members. Burial will follow in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens with military honors.

