FLORENCE
Richard Noble “Dick” Hayles 84, of Florence, AL passed away on September 18, 2022 after a brief illness. Visitation will be held Friday September 23, 2022 from 1-2 p.m. at Greenview Memorial Chapel with a service to follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel. Deacon Tom Osborne will be officiating. Burial with military honors will be in Greenview Memorial Gardens.
An only child, he was born on November 26, 1937 in El Paso, TX to the late Noble O. Hayles and Ellen Dillard Hayles.
Richard was a decorated Veteran of the United States Coast Guard serving 20 years including two years in the Mekong Delta during the Vietnam War. He retired in 1977 as BM Chief Petty Officer.
From securing the lighthouse in Biloxi, MS to tours in the northeast and Arctic circle, his favorite tours included working the Florida coast and Keys stopping drug runners and helping with catastrophes. He was a lifetime member of the VFW and the American Legion.
A very talented artist, Richard enjoyed painting, playing guitar, traveling and caring for his dog, Lola.
Richard is survived by his wife, Nancy Tilenius Hayles; sons, Terry Hayles, Gulfport, MS; John (Susan) Hayles, Sherman, TX; and daughter, Geneva Hampton (Mike), Edmund, OK. Also including Heidi Tilenius, Florence, AL, and Jeff Tilenius, Chattanooga, TN. He is also survived by six grandchildren including his best “little buddy” Summer McDonald, Roswell, GA and four great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Dr. Ed Moore and his office staff, 5th floor nursing staff of NAMC and Dr’s. Bartmess and Singh for their compassionate care. The nurses and staff of Shoals Hospice and Mitchell Hollingsworth Nursing and Rehab Center. We are especially thankful for care provided by Helen Norvell, retired RN and Visiting Angels Sheronda Rhodes.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Floyd E. “Tut” Fann Veterans Home in Huntsville, AL, Shoals Hospice, and Wounded Warrior Project.org or a military organization of your choice.
