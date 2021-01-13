FLORENCE — Richard Patrick Risner “Richie,” 49, of Florence, passed away January 11, 2021 due to an extended illness. He was a Journeyman Boilermaker with Local No. 455.
Visitation will be Saturday, January 16, 2021 from 9-10 a.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at 10 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with Sonny Owens officiating. Burial will follow in Greenview Memorial Park.
Richie was preceded in death by his brother, Noah J. Risner; and grandparents, Will and Norma Hager and Reed and Janie Risner.
He is survived by his wife, Dawn Victory Risner; daughters, Maranda Risner and Emmalee Risner; son, Braydon Risner; brother, Josh Risner; parents, Karen and Jimmy Risner.
Family members and friends will serve as pallbearers.
