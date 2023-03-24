MOULTON — Richard “Pete” Barnes, 70, died March 22, 2023. Graveside service will be today at 12:30 pm. at Moulton Memory Gardens. In the event of bad weather, the service will be held at Lawrence Funeral Home at 12:30. Pete was married to Patricia Barnes for 21 years.

