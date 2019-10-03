FLORENCE — Richard Raymond Beckman, known as “Pops” to his family, 81, of Florence, passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019 at North Alabama Medical Center. He was the former owner of Florence Marble Works.
He was a member of Woodlawn Church of Christ, member of the National Guard, graduate of Coffee High School Class of 1956, and a graduate of Larimore Business School.
He served as President of Underwood Dixie Youth for four years. He was instrumental in the development of the Underwood Ball Field in its current location. He served as District Director of the Dixie Youth Baseball of North Alabama. He influenced many young lives as a baseball and football coach at Underwood for over 30 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John Joseph and Leona Joly Beckman; an infant son, Richard Beckman, Jr.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Patricia Goodman; sons, John (Susan), Jerome (Angie), Jason (Christina); sister, Sylvia Ikard; grandsons, Justin (Mercedes), Jonathan, Logan and Caleb Beckman; granddaughters, Conner Webster (Brett) and Josie Beckman; great-grandchildren, Alba, Aurora and Ellis Beckman, Mylon Webster.
Visitation will be at Greenview Funeral Home on Friday, October 4, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A service will follow at 1 p.m. in Greenview Memorial Chapel. Burial will be in Greenview Memorial Park, officiating will be Matt Heupel.
Pallbearers will be Justin, Jonathan, Logan and Caleb Beckman, Brett Webster and Dr. Brock Livingston.
