MUSCLE SHOALS — Richard “Rick” Curtis Wroten, 43, died December 21, 2021. Graveside service will be Monday at 2 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Gardens. He was the husband of Laney Wroten and father of Beau Wroten. Colbert Memorial Chapel is directing.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.