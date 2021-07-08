MUSCLE SHOALS — Richard Samuel Behel, 53 of Muscle Shoals, passed away Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at North Alabama Medical Center. He was a member of the Church of Christ.

Visitation will be today, July 8, 2021 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at Cloverdale Church of Christ Cemetery at 10:00 a.m. on Friday with Sonny Owens officiating.

Mr. Behel was preceded in death by his father, Richard Casper Behel. He is survived by his mother, Sue Behel; brothers, Dr. Jay Behel (David Groff) of Illinois and Benjamin Behel of Florence; niece, Miriam Groff-Behel; and nephew, Eli Groff.

Pallbearers will be Danny Crowson, Johnny Crowson, Nick McFall, Rodney McFall, Rod McFall, and Ray Behel.

An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com

