FLORENCE — October 9, 2021 Richard Charles Smith, age 71, of Florence, left this earthly life in the comfort of his home with his loving wife, Paula beside him. Richard was born May 31, 1950, in Atlanta, GA. His parents and grandparents were residents of Florence, AL.
He is survived by his wife, Paula George Smith; one granddaughter, Abigayle Smith; three stepchildren, Jeremy (Deidre) Stone, Joshua (Jessi) Stone, and Jill Green; 12 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Karla Petkovich; along with a host of relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, James Richard and Julia Flynt Hill; paternal grandparents, Robert Charles and Missy Rice Smith; his parents, Charles Louie and Dorothy Hill Smith; his sons, Richard Hasson Smith and Robert Charles Smith; and Lulu, their longtime fur baby.
A lifelong member of First United Methodist Church, he retired as Executive Director of Quest Counseling Center in Decatur. He also worked prior at Lauderdale County Parks and Recreation. A 1968 graduate of Columbia Military Academy, he earned his M.A. degree with Florence State University.
He loved Auburn University, he was a member of Tigers Unlimited and a season ticket holder from 1972 - 2019. He served on the Auburn Legislative Committee for many years, past president of the Shoals Auburn Club, member of the Quad Cities Auburn Club since 1972, served on the Board and was past program director. In later years, Richard and Paula were inducted into the Samford Society, the Cater Circle of Foy Society, and the George Petrie Society, at Auburn University. He was a founding member of the Samford’s 1st & 10 Club. He became a devoted fan and follower of Samford football, during his son, Richard’s playing days.
A celebration of life will be held on Friday, October 15, 2021 at Greenview Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 12:00 - 2:00 p.m. with services following in Greenview Memorial Chapel at 2:00 p.m. Reverend Dale Cohen and Jeremy Stone will be officiating.
Special thanks to Amedisys Hospice (Wesley, Amy, Katie, Vashni, Tish, Beth, Caroline, Heather, Amy, Heidi, Alisha, and Joann). Hill’s Helping Hands (Brittany, Tabitha, Emily and Leslie) for their loving care the past two years during his illness.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made to: First United Methodist Church, Florence, AL; JR and Julia Hill Memorial Scholarship in the College of Agriculture, Auburn, AL; Robert Charles Smith Memorial Scholarship, in the College of Veterinary Medicine, Auburn, AL; Richard Hasson Smith Memorial Scholarship, in the College of Human Sciences, Auburn, AL; or a charity of your choice. War Eagle!
An online guest book will be available to sign at greenviewmemorial.com.
