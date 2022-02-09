YULEE, FLORIDA — Richard Thrift, 82, formerly of Killen, died February 5, 2022. Oxley-Heard Funeral Directors, Fernandina Beach, FL.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.