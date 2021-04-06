PHIL CAMPBELL — Richard Todd Clark, 59, died April 4, 2021. Graveside service will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Blue Springs Cemetery with Spry Memorial Chapel directing. He was the father to Anthony Clark and Kim Bennett.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.