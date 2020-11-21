ADRIAN, MICHIGAN — Richard W. Cole, 83, died November 18, 2020. Visitation is noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday at Marion County Funeral Home. Graveside service to follow at 2:30 p.m. in Hamilton Memory Gardens.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.