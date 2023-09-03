SHEFFIELD — Richard Kelly “Rick” Ingram, 81, passed away Thursday, August 31, 2023, after a brief illness. Rick was born the eldest of three children to Thomas Gordon and Sue Doris Ingram of Sheffield, AL and lived his entire life in the town of his birth. He attended Sheffield High School where he met and eventually married his high school sweetheart, best friend and loving wife of 58 years, Sheila, before graduating from Florence State University (UNA). Together they raised three children; Kellie, Michael, and Missy, whom he loved dearly and for whom he worked hard to ensure they were able to follow their dreams.
