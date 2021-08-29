LEOMA, TN — Rick Erwin “Slick” Newton, 63, died August 27, 2021. Visitation will be held August 29, 2021, from 3-5 p.m., at Loretto Memorial Chapel. A memorial service will follow at 5 p.m., at the funeral home chapel. He was the owner of Newton’s Backhoe Service.

