FLORENCE — Jeffrey Rickie “Rick” Woods, 59, of Florence, passed away, Friday, March 19, 2021. Visitation was Sunday March 21, 2021 from 12:00 until 2:00 P.M. at Morrison Funeral Home Central Heights. Funeral services followed in the funeral home chapel with David Rushlow and Michael Ray Dailey officiating. Burial was in Fords Mill Cemetery.
Rick was a lifelong resident of Waterloo and was the owner and operator of Rick Woods Collision. His passion was to work and do custom builds and design. There wasn’t anything that he couldn’t do. Rick was a loving and caring son and brother, who loved spending time with his family. He was in several Jeep and Harley Clubs and loved riding and hanging out with friends. Rick was known as “Jeep Jesus.” He was always a giver and not a receiver. Rick was preceded in death by his mother, Edna Louise Woods.
He is survived by his father, Jack Woods; siblings, Donna Williams (Sherman), Robert Woods (Melynda), Gidget Woods (Chris Clanton); stepchildren, Dacota George (Harlee), Dawson and Malicia George; nephews, Chad Woods (Kelsie), Heath Williams (Ashley), Matt Williams (Tracey); niece, Cristy Woods (Thomas); great-niece, Ansley Grace Woods; and great-nephews, Owen and Dolyn Williams.
Pallbearers were Matt Williams, Heath Williams, Chad Woods, Dacota George, Chris Clanton, Thomas Hinton and Wendell Hinton. Honorary Pallbearers were Wesley Smith, Bill Thomas, Randle Faulkner, Greg Johnston, Billy Price, Robin Patterson, Mike Hart, Cade Gresham and Paul Fuller.
Please visit www.morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences.
Commented