ATHENS — Rickey Lane Chaney, 69, of Athens, completed this life Thursday, December 29, 2022.
Visitation will be Monday, January 2, 2023, from 10 a.m. - noon at Morrison Funeral Home in Tuscumbia, with the funeral immediately following in the funeral home chapel. Erick Chaney, Milton Chaney, and Wayne Kilpatrick will officiate the service. Tony Chaney will lead congregational singing. Burial will follow in Hopewell Cemetery.
Rickey was a lifelong resident of Colbert and Limestone Counties. He was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corp and a member of Market Street Church of Christ. Rickey loved fishing, watching Alabama Football, and most of all spoiling his granddaughter.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Jolanda; son, Landeen; and parents, Manuel E. and Ruth A. Chaney.
Rickey is survived by his children, Anthony Lane Chaney, Erick Chaney (Ola), Morgan Lea Chaney (Sam), and Meagan Guthrie; brothers, Milton Chaney, Tony Chaney, and Ronald Chaney; sisters, Barbara Keeton and Brenda Kilpatrick; and granddaughter, Ellie Reynolds.
Anthony Chaney, Sam Reynolds, Ricky Hallmark, Ron Chaney, Alex Kilpatrick, Phillip McCaig, and Ethan Chaney will serve as pallbearers.
