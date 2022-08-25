ATHENS

Rickey Garland Bridges, 68, died August 23, 2022. Visitation will be Friday from 2 to 4 p.m. at Rogersville Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at Dement Cemetery. Visit rogersvillefh.com to share memories with Mr. Bridges' family.

