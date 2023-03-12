F.3.12.23 Rickey Jackson.jpg
RUSSELLVILLE — Rickey Gene Jackson, 68 years old of Russellville, Alabama passed away on March 9, 2023. A graveside service will be on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at 2:00 p.m., at Duncan Creek Cemetery, Russellville, Alabama. He was born on February 18, 1955 in Russellville, AL. Officiating will be Bro. Greg Pace.

