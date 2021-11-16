RUSSELLVILLE — Rickey Keith Kimbrough, age 66, passed away suddenly on Friday, November 12, 2021.
Rickey was a 1974 graduate of Russellville High School, where he was elected to Boy’s State, and served as the Football captain for several games. He proudly served his nation in the U.S. Navy. He worked at Lees, Robbins Tire, and enjoyed being a self-employed farmer. Before Rickey got sick, he was an avid deer hunter and outdoorsman. He loved his farm life and his horse, “Babe”, and shared that love with nieces, nephews, and his family. He loved to whittle and made canes that were considered a piece of art. He was a devoted Alabama fan, Roll Tide. He will be forever remembered by his “still Purty” and “Okie- Dokie” and his family will carry these memories forever.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Martha Pierce Kimbrough; children, Christopher Reece Kimbrough and Cara Kimbrough; grandchildren, Charlotte “Eli” Kimbrough and Oak Kimbrough; sister, Donna Kimbrough; brothers and sisters-in-law, Steve and Sheila Pierce, Jean and James McKnight, Gary and Sue Pierce; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ellis and Delora (Smith) Kimbrough; father and mother-in-law, Charles and Edith Pierce; and grandparents, Dennis and Carrie Smith, Dallas and Ollie Pearlena Kimbrough.
The visitation will be 12:00 - 2:00 p.m. Thursday, November 18, 2021 at Spry Memorial Chapel. The funeral will follow at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel with Brother Bobby Stancil officiating the service. Burial will be in Franklin Memory Gardens.
The pallbearers will be Steve Pierce, James McKnight, Chuck Pierce, Tom Graham, and Brad McCaig.
The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to Kindred Home Health, Dr. Trupp and his nurses, Dr. Brody and staff, and Dr. Keith Morrow for your love and care of Rickey.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making a donation in Rickey’s memory to Praise Tabernacle, 12232 US 43, Russellville, AL 35653.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family. To have us sign the book for you, please free to call or to leave private condolences, please visit our website at www.sprymemorialchapel.com.
Commented