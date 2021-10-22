RUSSELLVILLE
Rickey Lane Crum, 73, of Russellville passed away at his home on Wednesday, October 20, 2021.
Rickey was a Christian and a member of Divine Baptist Church of Russellville. He was retired from State of Alabama Department of Transportation.
He is survived by his wife, Alice Crum; children, Khris Anderson (Dan), Kim Wilson, Kelly Richter (Stacey), Matthew Crum (Ashley); sister, Phyllis Runyan; 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Mr. Crum was preceded in death by his parents, R.G. Crum and Lonette Bass Crum; and brother-in-law, Arnold Runyan.
Visitation will be Saturday October 23, 2021 from 12 to 2 p.m. with the funeral service following at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of Pinkard Funeral Home of Russellville, Alabama. Dan Anderson and Caley Farris will officiate. Entombment will follow in the mausoleum.
Pinkard Funeral Home of Russellville, Alabama is assisting the family.
