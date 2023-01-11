LEOMA, TENNESSEE — Rickey Lynn Shaddix, 63, died January 8, 2023. Visitation will be Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral will be Friday at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with burial in Westside Cemetery. He was retired from Murray Ohio.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Recommended for you