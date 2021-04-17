GOLDEN, MISSISSIPPI — Rickey Mink, 64, died, April 15, 2021. Services are 3 p.m. Saturday at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Red Bay, AL. Visitation is 1-3 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Sandy Springs Cemetery, Fulton, MS. He was retired as a tire store business owner.

