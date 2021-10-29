ELGIN — Rickey S. Foust, 63, of Elgin died Monday, October 25, 2021, at Madison Hospital.
A graveside service will be Saturday, October 30, 2021, 12 p.m. at Butler Cemetery with Phil Springer officiating. Elkins East Chapel is assisting the family.
Mr. Foust was born and raised in Elgin, Alabama. He was employed with Mangas Tool and Die for 35 years. He loved riding his Harley-Davidson Motorcycle every chance he had. He was the kindest, most gentle man, and all who knew him loved him. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hurn and Lucille Joiner Foust; sister, Sharon Scott; two nieces, Tabitha Allen and Tanya Scott.
Mr. Foust is survived by his wife of nine years, Judy “Nikole” Foust; son, Jeffery Foust (Jessica); grandson, Samuel Foust; siblings, Faye Butler (Earl) and Ronnie Faust (Jan).
Pallbearers will be Jeff Foust, Tommy Allen, Kevin Butler, Scott Richardson, Dale Stevens, and Joey Pitman. Honorary pallbearers will be Wade Leonhardt and Todd Leonhardt.
